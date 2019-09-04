Wu-Tang Clan walks the red carpet ahead of new Hulu series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER EAST SIDE — The story of one of New York's very own Wu-Tang Clan - is now the subject of a new series on Hulu.

"Wu-Tang: An American Saga" tracks the rise of the 90s rap group from Staten Island.

Wednesday evening, members of the Wu-Tang Clan walked the red carpet for the premiere. The series was co created by Wu leader RZA and executive producer Alex Tse.

"I was blessed with a great team and it took a great team to make this come to life," said RZA. "Wu-Tang some people say it's an unlikely success story but New York is a place like where a flower pops up and that's what we are."

Tse tells PIX11 he was a huge fan of the group long before getting involved in the project and discusses what it was like working with RZA.

"He was really willing to open up his life and show the most vulnerable parts of his life." Tse calls the music timeless.

The scripted series dropped on Hulu today, September 4. A 10-episode dramatization of the crew's story, it shows how they assembled to become one of hip hop's most iconic groups. Many of the Wu-Tang Clan members were on hand tonight.

"At one time as far as hip-hop this is the birth of it and everything else kinda followed," said Wu-Tang member Masta Killah. "I just want viewers of the series to know you can do anything, the sky's the limit."

"We just got a unique style between watching the guys that did it before us and seeing the trend for the guys doing it today," said Wu-Tang member Raekwon.

One of the group's founding members, Ol' Dirty Bastard, died nearly 15 years ago but his mark on the series is left by the actor who plays him. TJ Atoms said he did his homework for the role.

"There's not too many videos on ODB," said Atoms. I had to study his son, his son got a lot of footage online."

When asked if it was difficult to play such an iconic figure, Atoms was thoughtful.

"It wasn't that difficult, I think every one of us has an ODB inside of us we just have to unlock it, he's just such an energetic character."

Earlier this year, the city designated an official "Wu-Tang Clan District" in the Park Hill section of Staten Island. The group turned their experiences growing up in that neighborhood into music, forever leaving their mark on hip-hop and the city.

"Thank you for being with us they say if you can make it here in New York, you can make it anywhere, Wu-Tang forever peace," said Wu member Cappadonna.

To tie in with the premiere of the Hulu series, a Wu-Tang pop-up shop is opened this week at Shop Nation in the Meatpacking District.