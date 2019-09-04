Woman dead after flames tear through Queens home: authorities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens — A woman died after fire broke out in a Queens home late Tuesday night, according to the authorities.

The FDNY said the call came in just after 11 p.m. for a fire on the first floor of a private residence at 88-20 219th St., just past Hillside Avenue in Queens Village.

After extinguishing the fire around midnight, firefighters discovered a 63-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive on the first floor of the home, the FDNY said.

EMS responded to the home and pronounced the woman dead at the scene, officials said.

"I'm so shocked to see that this happened to her," an emotional relative of the deceased woman said on the scene early Wednesday. "Very nice woman. My aunt was a beautiful woman," she said.

Authorities said the medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death. The FDNY Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the fire, as the investigation is ongoing.

The victim's identity has yet to be released.