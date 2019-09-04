Teens wanted for East Village attack on 84-year-old man

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan —An 84-year-old man was punched in the face early Wednesday morning in the East Village, police said.

He was outside near East 6th Street and Avenue D around 6:30 a.m. when three teens walked up from behind, officials said. One of the teens punched the man in the face.

All three teens fled in an unknown direction.

The 84-year-old victim suffered swelling to the jaw and substantial pain.

Police have asked for help identifying the teens. All three are believed to be 15-18 years old. The one who threw the punch, a male, was last seen wearing a multicolored T-shirt, black pants and black sneakers. Police said the other two teens are both female. One was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, dark pants and purple shoes. The other teen was last seen wearing a floral dress and sandals.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

