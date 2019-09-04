Suspect arrested in connection with Queens fire that killed woman: FDNY

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens — A person is in custody in connection with a Queens fire that killed a woman in a wheelchair late Tuesday night, according to FDNY officials.

The FDNY tweeted out earlier today that they believe the fire was “incendiary.”

#FDNY Fire Marshals have determined that last night’s fatal all-hands fire at 88-20 219 St #Queens was incendiary pic.twitter.com/yxiHhTFrIW — FDNY (@FDNY) September 4, 2019

An FDNY spokesperson tell PIX11 that they are questioning someone, calling the fire “suspicious.” The spokesperson could not confirm whether or not the person arrested was a tenant of the house.

The FDNY said the call came in just after 11 p.m. for a fire on the first floor of a private residence at 88-20 219th St., just past Hillside Avenue in Queens Village.

After extinguishing the fire around midnight, firefighters discovered a woman unconscious and unresponsive on the first floor of the home, the FDNY said.

EMS responded to the home and pronounced her dead at the scene, officials said.

Family on the scene identified the woman as 63-year-old Azmin Shaw to PIX11’s Jennifer Bisram, and said she used a wheelchair to get around. They fear she was trapped inside the home during the fire.

Police later identified the victim as Bibi Jasmin. Her family explained that she went by Azmin Shaw, as Shaw was her maiden name.

“I’m so shocked to see that this happened to her,” an emotional relative of Shaw said. “Very nice woman. My aunt was a beautiful woman,” she said.

Authorities said the medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death. The FDNY investigation is ongoing.