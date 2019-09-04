Orlando airport, theme parks reopen after Dorian passes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s busiest airport is re-opening after being closed for more than a day because Hurricane Dorian was skirting the state’s eastern coast.

Officials say Orlando International Airport was resuming commercial operations at noon Wednesday. Flights into and out of the airport were halted Tuesday morning in anticipation of the storm.

Meanwhile, Orlando’s theme parks were back to regular operating hours, for the most part.

Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort opened for a full day on Wednesday after having closed early Tuesday. SeaWorld Orlando was re-opening mid-morning Wednesday after being closed all day Tuesday.

Hurricane Dorian made its way up the Florida coast all night long on Tuesday and well into Wednesday morning, bringing high winds, pummeling rains, and high seas with it.

The closest the storm came to Florida was in the town of Cape Canaveral, which is adjacent to the space center that bears its name. The eye of the storm was 79 miles east of the cape. However, because Dorian radiates some 200 miles from its center, the storm’s effects were felt on the entire Floria coast, particularly the central coast.