NYC orders resident to clean up house of trash in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens — The house on 118th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens is well known in the surrounding area.

The front and back yards are filled with trash bags, household items and old stuff.

Neighbors say they have been complaining about it and reporting conditions to the city for more than a decade and a half.

This week, after a recent inspection the Department of Buildings issued a vacate order.

“The home at 154-22 118th Avenue has been a long standing problem,” said NYC Council Member Adrienne Adams. “My team has appealed to various city agencies and have made a recent push to attack this problem collectively. By law we must respect the rights of the homeowner but we are looking into all options to remediate this problem. This home is not just a blight to the community but serves as a potential danger to the residents nearby and must be addressed immediately.”

Councilmember Adam’s office says the resident and the city will clean up the property on Friday.

Records with the Department of Buildings Show violations going back to 2001 and fines of more than $300,000.

A check of 311 service requests shows a complaint was made about rodents last week and the property passed inspection.