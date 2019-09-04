New Vision Zero speed cameras in place for start of school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — School in New York City starts Thursday and people driving by are more likely to be captured on speed enforcement cameras.

Thanks to state legislation from July, the city will be rapidly increasing its speed camera program from an existing 140 school zones up to 750 school zones, at a pace of 40 new locations per month.

Expanded enforcement around New York City schools and rapid installation of speed cameras are intended to send a clear message to drivers in our city: slow down or suffer the consequences.

Fines will remain at $50 for anyone who exceeds the posted speed limit by more than 10 miles an hour. That money – as the law stipulates- will go toward speed safety initiatives and the city’s general fund.

PIX11's Narmeen Choudhury has more in the video above.