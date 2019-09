Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — An unidentified man is wanted for questioning in connection with a robbery in the Bronx Monday night.

The incident occurred around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, when the man arrived to 2721 Morris Avenue with a cutting instrument. He approached a 22-year-old woman and demanded she drop her propery. The victim complied and the man fled in an unknown direction with the victim's purse, holding $340.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.