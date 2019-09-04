Man violently robbed while walking down Manhattan street: police

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man was violently robbed while walking down a Manhattan street early Saturday, police said.

The 34-year-old victim was approached by three unidentified men in the vicinity of Broadway and West 133rd Street in Harlem around 2:45 a.m., authorities said. As the group engaged in conversation with the victim, they began to strike him in the face, causing swelling and cuts, according to police.

The victim’s cellphone was taken, and the group fled in an unknown direction, cops said.

The victim refused medical attention.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).