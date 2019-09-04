Man sought in connection to Queens grocery store robbery: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — An unidentified man is wanted in connection with a Monday robbery in Queens, police said.

The incident occurred at around 8:48 p.m. Monday at the Sweety Grocery Store on 37th Avenue. The man was in possession of a firearm and approached the 47-year-old man working the cash register, demanding money. The victim complied and the man fled northbound on 87th Street with approximately $1,400.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.