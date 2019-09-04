Man sought in connection to Queens grocery store robbery: police

Posted 10:48 PM, September 4, 2019, by

QUEENS — An unidentified man is wanted in connection with a Monday robbery in Queens, police said.

The incident occurred at around 8:48 p.m. Monday at the Sweety Grocery Store on 37th Avenue. The man was in possession of a firearm and approached the 47-year-old man working the cash register, demanding money. The victim complied and the man fled northbound on 87th Street with approximately $1,400.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.