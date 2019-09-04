Man sought for robbery of over $2,200 from Brooklyn newsstand: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Authorities are searching for an unidentified man in connection to a Brooklyn burglary, police said.

The incident occurred at around 3:10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28 inside of 1400 Fulton Street at a newsstand. The man damaged the front glass door to get in. Once inside, he took about $2,200, lottery tickets and cigarettes before fleeing in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.