What’s Dorian doing as it moves up the East Coast? Watch live streams from towns in its path

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After finally moving away from the Bahamas, Hurricane Dorian is now brushing the Florida coast as it heads north.
Now a Category 2 storm, Dorian is expected to impact the coasts of Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.
Below is a list of cameras with live streams available as the hurricane nears, listed from south to north:
- Cocoa Beach Florida pier
- Cocoa Beach Beach, Florida Hilton (daylight hours only)
- Jacksonville Beach, Florida pier
- Tybee Island, Georgia (near Savannah)
- Hilton Head, South Carolina marina
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Southport, North Carolina marina
- Virginia Beach, Virginia