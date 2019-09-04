Happy birthday, Beyoncé! How to own your b’day like Queen Bey

September 4 is a very important day in the lives of the BeyHive.

It’s Beyoncé’s birthday, also known as “Bey Day.”

It comes once every year, and her fans always seem to stay in formation, buzzing all through the interwebs as they scour for the details of how their Queen Bey spent her day.

The Texas diva has an unofficial holiday, so it’s clear she has conquered the birthday girl experience. But don’t worry. You can, too.

Here are a few ways you can celebrate your birthday — no matter how old you are — just like Beyoncé.

Write about how strong and successful you are

Beyoncé opened up to her fans in a rare Instagram post a few days after her 37th birthday in 2018.

She shared a photo of herself slicing into a fruit-topped cake while Jay-Z took a video of her on his phone.

“At 36, I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy,” she wrote in a lengthy caption. “Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love. And we’ve been touring with our family around the world, and loving it.”

Beyoncé achieved a lot that year, and she made sure she gave herself the credit.

It’s OK to be proud of yourself. Don’t forget to pat yourself on the back on your special day.

Go watch another icon slay

If Beyoncé shows up at your performance, that’s a gift in itself. But if she comes to watch you show out on the weekend of her own birthday … that’s a gift that keeps giving.

Beyoncé and her husband and rapper Jay-Z got an early start to Bey’s 38th birthday celebration. The celebrity couple was spotted jamming to Lizzo at the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia.

Lizzo reacted how any other human being raised on Queen Bey’s music might — she freaked out.

Maybe consider making someone else’s day even if it’s your birthday.

Get other high-profile people to honor you

The Beyhive wasn’t the only one flooding the internet with Beyoncé tributes on her 37th birthday.

Former first lady Michelle Obama donned Beyoncé’s twin braids and wide-brimmed black hat from the singer’s “Formation” music video. Basically, the internet was reborn.

Obama may be a high-status public figure to some, but to Beyoncé, she’s a longtime friend.

Several other women, including fellow Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Bey’s daughter Blue Ivy, her mother Tina Knowles, and friend Serena Williams, also sported the look.

Find yourself some friends who will entertain you with your own look.

Drop a birthday album because you can

Thinking about releasing a birthday album? Beyoncé’s already done it.

She called hers…wait for it…”B’DAY.”

The album dropped in 2006 to coincide her 25th birthday. It was her second solo studio album and came with hits, including “Deja Vu,” “Irreplaceable” and “Get Me Bodied.”

Because if Beyoncé can do it, why can’t we?