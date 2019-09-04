Estranged husband of missing CT mom of 5 arrested by state police

The estranged husband of a mom of five who’s been missing since May was arrested for a second time Wednesday in connection to his wife’s disappearance, police said.

Jennifer Farber Dulos has been missing since May 24. Fotis Dulos was first arrested in early June and charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. He was also charged with hindering the prosecution. He was released on bond after he pleaded not guilty.

“Earlier this afternoon, detectives from the State Police Western District Major Crime Squad arrested Fotis Dulos at his home in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos,” Connecticut State Police said in a statement. “A formal press release containing criminal charges, bond and booking photo will be released later this afternoon once he has been processed.”

Dulos’ girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was also previously charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance. She also pleaded not guilty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.