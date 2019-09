BROOKLYN —Do you want to meet ‘Queer Eye’s” Antoni Porowski?

Enter for your chance to win two tickets to the Wine + Food Experience, presented by USA Today.

There will be food vendors, cooking demonstrations, wine seminars and lessons by acclaimed celebrity chefs — including Antoni Porowski!

The event takes place from in Brooklyn this Saturday, Sept. 7, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Lefrak Center at Prospect Park.

Enter below for your chance to win!