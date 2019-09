EASTCHESTER, the Bronx — A junkyard caught fire Wednesday afternoon in the Eastchester section of the Bronx.

Tires and junk cars were engulfed in flames. FDNY responded, as well as the department’s hazmat unit — dealing with gasoline on the premises — and foam units to extinguish the fuel.

At least one person was injured in the fire, suffering from burns to more than 70 percent of their body. Officials are searching for a possible second victim.