Paxton dominant, Encarnación HR in return, Yanks rout Texas

NEW YORK — James Paxton pitched one-hit ball for seven shutout innings, striking out 12 and winning his seventh straight start as the New York Yankees bounced back in a big way, routing the Texas Rangers 10-1 Tuesday night.

Gary Sánchez hit two home runs, Edwin Encarnación added a two-run drive in his return from the injured list, and Didi Gregorius and Brett Gardner also connected. The five homers came a day after Mike Minor and the Texas bullpen ended New York’s streak of 220 games without being shut out.

Paxton (12-6) pitched quickly and began with 4 2/3 hitless innings. The left-hander gave up his only hit when Isiah Kiner-Falefa had a clean single to right field.

Paxton walked one, mixing an effective fastball with a sharp curve he threw 27 times in his 95 pitches. The lefty matched the longest winning streak of his career and his season-high strikeout total.

Sánchez homered in the first and sixth innings as the Yankees won for the seventh time in nine games. The catcher broke his career-high with 34 homers and recorded his 14th career multihomer game.

Edinson Volquez (0-1) opened the game for Texas and allowed two runs on one hit. Ariel Jurado followed Volquez and allowed five runs on seven hits in four-plus innings.

The Yankees became the fifth team in major league history to hit at least 260 homers in a season. New York is six behind its franchise record set last season.

Scott Heineman hit his first career homer in the ninth off Jonathan Loaisiga for Texas.

