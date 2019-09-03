Several officers injured in police-involved crash in Brooklyn: FDNY

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Multiple NYPD officers were injured in a vehicle crash in Brooklyn Tuesday morning that sent at least one person to the hospital, authorities said.

The FDNY said a call came in around 8:45 a.m. for a crash near Etna Street and Chestnut Street in the Cypress Hills area of Brooklyn, officials said.

One person was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital, according to the FDNY.

The NYPD confirmed several officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, but it is not clear if the person hospitalized was a cop or civilian.

Citizen App video from the scene shows what appears to be a New York City Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

The video also shows a portion of the street sanctioned off with police tape and multiple officers on the scene.

