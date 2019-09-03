NJ man charged in slaying of co-worker killed during lunch break will remain jailed

Posted 6:01 PM, September 3, 2019, by

PLAINSBORO, N.J. — A man charged in the stabbing death of a co-worker authorities say was slain on her lunch break will remain jailed until his murder trial.

Carolyn Byington was found dead inside her apartment when she returned home for lunch. (Facebook)

A judge issued the ruling Friday during a detention hearing for Kenneth Saal. The 30-year-old Lindenwold man has pleaded not guilty in the death of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington.

Byington was found dead June 10 in her Plainsboro apartment. Authorities have said she suffered multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

Police went there after her colleagues at a marketing firm in Princeton became concerned when she didn’t return to work after lunch.

Saal’s attorney, Michael Roberts, said his client, who also faces a weapons charge, maintains his innocence.

Neighbors say they heard faint screams coming from the apartment on the day Byington was killed.

AlertMe
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.