New Jersey announces expanded pre-K to 28 districts, classes to begin in October

UNION CITY, NJ — New Jersey is creeping closer to universal pre-K.

Governor Phil Murphy announced Tuesday that 28 more districts will get funding from the state’s multi-million-dollar investment in early education.

This is the third year in a row Murphy has expanded pre-K to districts where it was unavailable before. This was a key campaign promise made by the governor.

"For every $1 we invest in a child at the beginning of their educational life, we recoup up to $9 in overall return as they grow up," Murphy said.

He met with pre-K kids in their classroom on the first day of school in Union City Tuesday.

Union City's early education program has been nationally recognized despite many students’ economic disadvantage and many are learning English for the first time. Regardless, a head start in the classroom gives them an advantage over their peers.

The $20 million investment will mean 1,450 more children statewide will have the same opportunity this year. Classes are set to begin Oct. 1. Here's the full list of districts where enrollment opportunities are expected: