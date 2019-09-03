New Jersey announces expanded pre-K to 28 districts, classes to begin in October

UNION CITY, NJ — New Jersey is creeping closer to universal pre-K.

Governor Phil Murphy announced Tuesday that 28 more districts will get funding from the state’s multi-million-dollar investment in early education.

This is the third year in a row Murphy has expanded pre-K to districts where it was unavailable before. This was a key campaign promise made by the governor.

"For every $1 we invest in a child at the beginning of their educational life, we recoup up to $9 in overall return as they grow up," Murphy said.

He met with pre-K kids in their classroom on the first day of school in Union City Tuesday.

Union City's early education program has been nationally recognized despite many students’ economic disadvantage and many are learning English for the first time. Regardless, a head start in the classroom gives them an advantage over their peers.

The $20 million investment will mean 1,450 more children statewide will have the same opportunity this year. Classes are set to begin Oct. 1. Here's the full list of districts where enrollment opportunities are expected:

County

 District

 Amount

Atlantic

Buena Regional

 $1,032,077

Atlantic

Somers Point

 $456,163

Atlantic

Weymouth

 $213,006

Burlington

Beverly City

 $498,242

Burlington

Burlington Twp.

 $213,006

Burlington

Edgewater Park

 $478,287

Camden

Gloucester Twp.

 $1,451,363

Camden

Mount Ephraim

 $451,535

Cape May

Dennis Twp.

 $622,750

Cape May

Middle Twp.

 $687,686

Essex

Belleville

 $892,452

Gloucester

Glassboro

 $717,664

Gloucester

National Park

 $214,398

Hudson

Kearny

 $2,661,345

Hunterdon

High Bridge

 $273,120

Mercer

Princeton

 $721,439

Middlesex

Sayreville

 $2,799,800

Monmouth

Farmingdale

 $157,764

Monmouth

Ocean Twp.

 $586,772

Morris

Dover

 $1,177,174

Morris

Netcong

 $188,230

Ocean

Ocean Twp.

 $971,584

Ocean

Tuckerton

 $679,140

Passaic

Woodland Park

 $261,360

Salem

Mannington

 $226,711

Sussex

Montague

 $730,296

Sussex

Stillwater Twp.

 $286,902

Union

Winfield

 $349,674
