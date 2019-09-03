Nets forward Rodions Kurucs charged in alleged domestic assault

BROOKLYN — Rodions Kurucs, a forward for the Brooklyn Nets, was charged in a domestic incident in which he allegedly choked his girlfriend.

The 21-year-old Kurucs was arrested on June 27 in his Carroll Gardens apartment. He’s been charged with assault, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, attempted assault, menacing and harassment.

The complaint claims that Kurucs grabbed the victim’s neck and applied pressure to her throat, grabbed and pulled her by her throat and pushed her onto a bed and slapped her multiple times.

The victim allegedly suffered a bruise around her lip and substantial pain in her ribs and face.

Kurucs, who played 63 regular season games and four postseason games with the Nets in 2018-19, faces potential punishment by both the law and the NBA which has given harsh suspensions for domestic violence incidents in recent years.

The Nets released a statement Tuesday evening. “After learning of the allegations against Rodions Kurucs, we notified and are assisting the league office as they begin the process of gathering more information.”

“The Nets organization takes allegations of this nature with extreme seriousness. While the investigation is underway and as we continue to learn more, we will refrain from commenting further.”