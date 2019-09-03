Midday with Muller: Officers injured in crash, driver charged with murder in cyclist death

Posted 1:50 PM, September 3, 2019, by

A Brooklyn driver is facing murder charges after he’s accused of intentionally running over a cyclist. Plus, multiple officers were injured in a crash in Brooklyn this morning. And we continue to follow Dorian as Florida and the rest of the Southeast prepares. Watch Midday with Muller now.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.