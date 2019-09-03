A Brooklyn driver is facing murder charges after he’s accused of intentionally running over a cyclist. Plus, multiple officers were injured in a crash in Brooklyn this morning. And we continue to follow Dorian as Florida and the rest of the Southeast prepares. Watch Midday with Muller now.AlertMe
Midday with Muller: Officers injured in crash, driver charged with murder in cyclist death
-
Midday with Muller: Latest on kids struck in LI crash, bill proposed to make cop-dousing a felony
-
Midday with Muller: Toys R Us makes a comeback; 12 injured in NJ senior citizen bus crash
-
Midday with Muller: cyclist killed in Sunset Park, Trump tweets stoke new controversy
-
Midday with Muller: Cadet dead after crash near West Point
-
Midday with Muller: ‘Junior’ jurors deliberate, Brooklyn fire could be arson
-
-
Midday with Muller: Pantaleo fired 5 years after Garner’s death
-
Midday with Muller: 5 killed in less than 24 hours in Brooklyn, Queens
-
Midday with Muller: Pantaleo suspended after judge recommends termination
-
Midday with Muller: President Trump condemns mass shootings, but offers few details on where nation goes from here
-
Midday with Muller: Dump truck hits troopers in West Orange, LI man charged in deadly hit-and-run
-
-
Driver fatally strikes cyclist suspected of trying to break into cars in Brooklyn
-
Midday with Muller: Cop shot in NJ, Equinox under fure
-
Cyclist fatally struck in Brooklyn after driver runs red light