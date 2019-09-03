Man slashed in face after asking stranger for directions at Port Authority: police

MIDTOWN — Police on the hunt for a person who unexpectedly slashed a man in the face outside the Port Authority Bus Terminal Monday night after he asked the attacker for directions, Port Authority police said.

While inside the major bus terminal near Times Square just after 11 p.m., the 30-year-old man asked a stranger for directions but was ignored, police said.

The victim then walked outside onto West 41st Street, between Eighth and Ninth avenues, but the stranger followed him, according to authorities.

The suspect walked up to the man, told him “never ask me for directions,” and then slashed him in the face with an unknown object, police said.

The attacker fled and has yet to be identified or caught.

The man was left with a cut to the left side of his face, police said.

The NYPD said the attack is still under investigation.