Elected officials served up meals to restaurant workers Tuesday to raise awareness about the conditions employees deal with in the food service industry.

Representative Hakeem Jeffries of the 8th congressional district was among a group of officials who took part in the "server for an hour" event at a downtown Brooklyn restaurant. The role swap was meant to shed light on the plight of restaurant workers.

