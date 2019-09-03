Hurricane Dorian causes Disney World, Orlando Airport to close early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Fl. — Hurricane Dorian might have weakened to a Category 3 storm, but it's still dangerous as its outer bands start to hit Florida, causing Walt Disney World will close early Tuesday out of precaution, officials from the theme park said.

The Orlando vacation destination said its four theme parks will close by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a rare occurrence for the company.

The theme park resort also plans to close its water park, miniature golf courses and its restaurants and shops at Disney Springs by 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Disney World officials say its resorts and hotels will remain open.

Its campground will close at 3 p.m. Tuesday and stay closed until the hurricane passes near the Florida coast. Guests at the campground will be relocated to other resorts at Disney World.

Meanwhile, Florida's busiest airport, not far from Disney, is closing due to Dorian.

Airport officials said commercial operations at the Orlando International Airport ceased by 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The airport said wind speeds at the airport could reach up to 45 mph (72.4 kph), preventing the safe operation of the airport's people mover system.

Uncertainty about the hurricane's path and the need to make storm preparations also contributed to the decision.

The airport had originally been set to close at 2 a.m. Monday, but airport officials rescinded that plan as the hurricane slowed down and its projected path shifted more north.

Some 47.7 million passengers traveled through the airport last year.