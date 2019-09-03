Here’s how you can help Hurricane Dorian victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As Hurricane Dorian batters the Bahamas, residents are reporting widespread devastation -- homes ripped apart, water covering everything in its path. Families are trapped and lives lost. Right now, the U.S. Coast Guard is helping the Bahamas Royal Police rescue people from their homes. And we're just beginning to understand how bad the damage is.

You can help raise funds for supplies and assistance that's so desperately needed.

Several U.S. charities are sending medical teams, tarps, radios, food, water and other relief supplies. You can contribute by clicking here.

For those in New York City who want to help or donate, The Bahamas Consulate is taking donations. You can donate any nonperishable items and clothing. Donations can be brought to 231 East 46th Street.

Global Giving established the Hurricane Dorian Relief Fund. Click here for more information.

International Medical Corps is raising funds for the ravaged areas. Click here for more information.

HeadKnowles organized relief operations during Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Joaquin in 2015. They have set up a site through GoFundMe to help victims of Hurricane Dorian. Click here for more information.

“Operation Topaz," which is run by Yacht Aid Global, is raising funds for emergency supplies. Click here for more information.

We will keep you informed as the storm moves along the U.S. east coast and more opportunities to help become available.