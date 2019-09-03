Brooklyn grandma says apartment unsafe for newborn grandson after ceiling collapse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn woman's grandson just came into this world and she's worried about his safety in her home because her kitchen ceiling collapsed two weeks ago.

Rosetta Cochran said it's a miracle her grandson didn't want a bottle that night.

"I went through so much in this apartment. I reach out and I reach out and nobody helps me," she said. "I just want housing to reach out and help us."

The ceiling was on the floor for four days before a New York City Housing Authority crew arrived to check out the situation, Cochran said. The crew covered the hole with plastic wrap and left.

"It's miserable living in housing when you've got water leaking all the time, roaches, rats and water bugs," she said.

Cochran has filed multiple tickets with NYCHA.

"I don't want everything smelling like mold," she said.

Hours after PIX11 reached out to NYCHA, Cochran sent PIX11 video of a superintendent visiting their Sterling St. John Houses home and promising to fix her apartment

A NYCHA spokesperson said staff will be onsite Tuesday to repair the ceiling in the kitchen. Previously, repairs were made last month to address the leak. And a spokesperson said: “NYCHA prioritizes immediate health and safety concerns in our residents’ homes. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

