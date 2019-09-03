An Army vet, a US mail carrier and grandfather among those killed in Texas shooting rampage

ODESSA, Texas — A US mail carrier whose vehicle was hijacked by a gunman and an Army vet who served in Afghanistan were among the seven people killed in the nation’s latest mass shooting.

The Odessa Police Department on Sunday identified the man who also wounded 25 people in the shootings Saturday in West Texas as Seth Ator, 36. He was killed by police. The people killed ranged in age between 15 and 57, authorities said.

The City of Odessa asked employees to wear yellow Tuesday to symbolize hope and remember those whose lives were lost.

Here is what we know about the victims.

Mary Granados

Granados, 29, was on the phone with her twin sister, Rosie, when Granados said she heard a gunshot, the surviving twin said. Then, Granados started screaming.

“It was very painful. I just wanted to help her, and I couldn’t. I thought she had got bitten by a dog or something,” Rosie Granados said sobbing in a phone interview with CNN. “I tried calling her name and she wouldn’t answer.”

The gunman hijacked Granados’ mail vehicle, said Silvia Torres, a spokeswoman with the USPS Inspection Service.

Rosie knew her sister’s route and went looking for her, she said. Within 15 minutes, she found her sister. The police were already there.

“She was laying on the floor when I got there. She was already gone,” she told CNN in an interview from her home. “I just wanted to run to her and hug her … kiss her.”

“We are all broken. We are all suffering,” Rosie Granados said. “She was very friendly and was always smiling.”

She said Granados’ cats have been yowling for her.

The Granados sisters moved from Juarez, Mexico, to Odessa when they were 14. Granados worked for the US Postal Service for about a year, her sister said.

The USPS Inspection Service confirmed Granados’ death.

Granados loved to travel with her boyfriend and spend time with her family.

She didn’t feel well on Saturday but still went to work, her sister said.

Mckayla Salcido’s doorbell camera captured Granados delivering the mail to her home in Odessa more than three hours before the shooting. It is one of the last known images captured of Granados before she was killed.

Granados was nearing the end of shift when she was killed, her sister said.

“It’s hard for me,” said Rosie Granados, who is three minutes older, “because she’s my twin.”

She said the two “were like one”

“And now a part of me is missing,” she said. “And I wish I could have it back, but I just can’t.”

Kameron Brown

Brown’s employer, Standard Safety & Supply, confirmed that Brown was killed in the weekend shootings. The company linked to a GoFundMe page for Brown, which was set up by one of his colleagues, according to Standard Safety & Supply spokesperson Sean Murphy.

The GoFundMe page says Brown was a resident of Brownwood, Texas, and served in the Army in Afghanistan. He worked for the company for over a year.

“We are deeply saddened at the loss of a member of our team. Kameron Brown died tragically as a victim of the senseless and horrifying shootings that occurred in and around Odessa on Saturday. We have been in contact with Kameron’s family to offer our deepest sympathies and support. We ask that the family’s privacy be respected during this most difficult time,” Standard Safety & Supply said in an official statement.

Rodolfo ‘Rudy’ Arco

Diana Laura Arco identified her father-in-law, Rodolfo “Rudy” Arco, as one of the victims.

Arco, 57, was shot and killed while driving home from work, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family.

“Today my husband lost a dad a best friend… a loved one,” Diana Laura Arco wrote in a Facebook post. “My children lost a grandpa. His children lost a father. I am watching my husband grasp on to what he has left.”

Raul Garcia

The 35-year-old El Paso man was a brother, husband and father of four, CNN affiliate KVIA reported.

“He was on his way home to be with his kids to spend time with them,” his wife, Perla Garcia, said. “He didn’t get to make it here.” His mother was also waiting for him to return home that day, but told the affiliate he “never did.”

Garcia was someone who “would be there for everybody,” his sister, Angie Orozco, said.

“He was just reaching out and helping whoever needed it all the time,” his brother, Luis Garcia, told the affiliate.

Other victims

On social media, the City of Odessa said the others killed were:

— Joe Griffith, 40, of Odessa

— Edwin Peregrino, 25, of Odessa

— A 15-year-old girl, whose name was withheld.

The city also updated the number of injured from 23 to 25.