AirPods among items falling onto subway tracks

QUEENS — Hold on to those headphones and don’t drop the wireless earpieces.

MTA crews are being called to retrieve some expensive pieces of technology.

There has been an increase in reports of lost AirPods. The Apple-manufactured earphones operate on bluetooth technology, which is cordless.

More than a hundred times in the past year the tiny pieces of technology have been rescued from the tracks.

By comparison, cell phones need to be retrieved at more than 20 times that number.

More than 5,000 times a year, crews are summoned to the tracks to get lost items.

Crews with Maintenance of Way are stationed around the system and are assigned to various jobs along the tracks.

They respond with a gripper to teach for the item. Call for assistance on a station intercom or by dialing 511. Station personnel can also request the crews.