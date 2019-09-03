14-year-old confesses to killing all five of his family members in Alabama home: authorities

ELKMONT, Ala. — Five people are dead after a Monday night shooting in Limestone County. The sheriff’s office told WHNT News 19 a teenager has confessed to the crime.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says five people were shot at a residence on the 25000 block of Ridge Road in Elkmont. The call came in approximately 10:30 p.m.

The victims include two adults and three children. Officials say one adult and a child survived but died at area hospitals overnight.

UPDATE: The two subjects in critical condition have died. The 14-year old caller was interviewed and confessed to shooting all five members of his family in the residence. He is currently assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun that he said he tossed nearby. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) September 3, 2019

A sixth person, a 14-year-old male that made the 911 call, confessed to the murder of his family. Initially, the teen said he was downstairs in the basement when he heard shots from upstairs. Deputies say the victims are the teen’s father, his stepmother, and three siblings.

Deputies stated they believe the teen used a 9 mm handgun in the shooting and tossed it before calling 911. They are currently searching for the weapon.

LCSO spokesman Stephen Young also said the shooter attended Elkmont High School. Just before 6 a.m., the school posted to Facebook stating extra counselors would be at the school Tuesday.