SUFFOLK COUNTY, New York – A tornado warning was briefly in effect for parts of Suffolk County on Monday.

It was issued at 4:38 p.m. and was cancelled at 4:56 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. It had been set to expire at 5:15 p.m.

Penny-sized hail was possible.

About 23,000 people live in the area impacted.

The area impacted is shown below.

The tornado warning comes as strong thunderstorms and torrential downpours hit the New York City area.