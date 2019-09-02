Masked gunman killed in shootout with cops in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A man is dead after opening fire on cops, sparking a gun battle with dozens of officers in the streets of Brooklyn early Monday, according to the NYPD.

Calls came in around 2:45 a.m. when a masked man fired shots at two officers in a police vehicle near Howard and Livonia avenues in the Brownsville area of Brooklyn, police said.

Officers returned fire as the shootout moved through the streets of Brooklyn, according to authorities.

Police tracked the suspected gunman to a location at Grafton Street, where dozens of responding officers became involved in a shootout and standoff with the shooter, officials said.

PIX11 arrived on scene in the midst of the shootout and gunfire could be heard echoing through the streets.

The gunman was hit during the shootout and taken into custody around 4 a.m. from a backyard on Grafton Street, before succumbing to his injuries soon after, police said.

No officers were injured in the incident and the shooter's gun was recovered, according to authorities.

Watch the NYPD news conference with details on the police-involved shooting Monday morning: