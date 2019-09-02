Severe thunderstorm warning issued as torrential rainfall and powerful wind batter NYC

NEW YORK — Strong thunderstorms are forecasted throughout New York City on Monday.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Brooklyn and Staten Island just after 2:40 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. There could be hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph in the area.

The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement for Manhattan, the Bronx, Staten Island and northern Queens. There could be winds in excess of 40 mph.

New Yorkers should also expect torrential rainfall that may cause localized flooding.

People are being advised not to drive through flooded roadways.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.