Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Brooklyn, Staten Island

Severe thunderstorm warning issued as torrential rainfall and powerful wind batter NYC

Posted 2:25 PM, September 2, 2019, by , Updated at 02:56PM, September 2, 2019

NEW YORK — Strong thunderstorms are forecasted throughout New York City on Monday.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Brooklyn and Staten Island just after 2:40 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. There could be hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph in the area.

The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement for Manhattan, the Bronx, Staten Island and northern Queens. There could be winds in excess of 40 mph.

New Yorkers should also expect torrential rainfall that may cause localized flooding.

People are being advised not to drive through flooded roadways.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.