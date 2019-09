SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — A city in New Jersey has canceled their annual Labor Day parade and Fireworks event Monday.

South Plainfield’s events were canceled due to a security concern, the New Jersey borough tweeted out.

S PLAINFIELD BORO: Labor Day Parade & Fireworks are canceled due to a security concern. Police are conducting an investigation at this time. https://t.co/MjwvfrrMrV — South Plainfield NJ (@BoroughofSPlfd) September 2, 2019

Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife were expected to march in the parade.

The parade, which was supposed to be on its 62nd year, was supposed to kick off at 10 a.m.

No further details were immediately disclosed.