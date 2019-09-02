Queens toddler stuck and killed by car

NEW YORK — Police say a New York City toddler has died after being struck by a car.

The NYPD says the boy was run down at about 11:30 a.m. Monday after apparently getting away from his mother and running out into traffic onto a Queens street. Police say the child was taken a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

The victim was identified as 3-year-old Mardichai Yovits.

The 73-year-old woman driving the car remained at the scene until police arrived. She hasn’t been charged.

Police say they’re still investigating.

