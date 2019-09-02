One dead, one critically injured after 3 men shot in Queens: police

RICHMOND HILL, Queens — One man is dead and another was critically injured after three men were shot in Queens early Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded just before 4:30 a.m. to a call for three men shot near 130th Street and 92nd Avenue in Richmond Hill, authorities said.

When cops arrived to the scene they found a 35-year-old man shot in the torso, a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, and a 27-year-old man who had been shot in both legs, police said.

EMS responded and and transported all three men to nearby hospitals.

The 35-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, according to the NYPD. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The 28-year-old man is currently listed in critical condition while the condition of the 27-year-old man shot in the legs is not known at this time.

Police said there are currently no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

