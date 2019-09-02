National Weather Service investigating possible tornado touchdown in Suffolk County

MANORVILLE, NY — A National Weather Service surveyor was investigating a possible tornado touchdown in Suffolk County on Monday night.

They expect to determine if a tornado touched down in the Manorville area before the end of the night, an NWS official said.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for the area at 4:38 p.m. It was cancelled at 4:56 p.m. It had been set to expire at 5:15 p.m.

Several tornadoes have touched down in New Jersey in recent months. One touched down on Aug. 7 in Springfield. Before that, a tornado touched down in New Jersey on July 6 in Mount Laurel. Another tornado was confirmed in in Mullica Hill in June. One touched down in the Stanhope area in late May.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.