National Weather Service investigating possible tornado touchdown in Suffolk County

Posted 7:59 PM, September 2, 2019, by , Updated at 08:06PM, September 2, 2019

MANORVILLE, NY — A National Weather Service surveyor was investigating a possible tornado touchdown in Suffolk County on Monday night.

They expect to determine if a tornado touched down in the Manorville area before the end of the night, an NWS official said.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for the area at 4:38 p.m. It was cancelled at 4:56 p.m. It had been set to expire at 5:15 p.m.

Several tornadoes have touched down in New Jersey in recent months. One touched down on Aug. 7  in Springfield. Before that, a tornado touched down in New Jersey on July 6 in Mount Laurel. Another tornado was confirmed in in Mullica Hill in June. One touched down in the Stanhope area in late May.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

