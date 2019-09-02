Man steals 36 cans of energy drink, threatens employee with needle in Bronx: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — Police are looking for man they say stole dozens of cans of energy drinks from a Bronx drugstore and threatened a store employee with a needle when confronted.

The unidentified man walked into a Rite Aid store on West Fordham Road, in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx, around 5:30 p.m. and placed 36 cans of Monster Energy in a plastic bag before trying to leave the store without paying, police said.

When a store employee confronted the man about the attempted the theft, the man pulled out a hypodermic needle and threatened to poke the worker with it, according to authorities.

The man fled the store on foot with the drinks, heading southbound on Grand Avenue, police said.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance footage of the man in question, as well as the confrontation in the drugstore.

The man is described as between 35 and 45 years old, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, and last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).