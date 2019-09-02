Man attempts to kidnap 5-year-old boy outside Katz’s Deli in Manhattan: police

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to kidnap a 5-year-old boy outside a popular Manhattan eatery Saturday night.

The boy was walking with his family members outside Katz’s Delicatessen along Ludlow Street around 11:35 p.m. when he was grabbed, police said.

The man, identified as 46-year-old Eric Visa, attempted to run away with him, but the child’s mother and family members ran after him, according to police.

The family got their son back, and Visa fled, but he was quickly apprehended, cops said.