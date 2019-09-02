Man accused of urinating on woman on J train, following and attacking her in Manhattan

MANHATTAN — A man urinated on a woman on a J train and jumped on her when she tried to get away, police said Monday.

The 23-year-old victim was on a Manhattan-bound train on June 16 when a man masturbated next to her, officials said. She walked to the other side of the train, but the man followed and urinated on her.

When the woman got off the train at Delancey and Essex, the man followed and jumped on her back, police said. He fled the scene.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

Police have asked for help finding the attacker. He’s believed to be in his early 20s. The man is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and has a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white logo affixed to the front of it, black pants and a black baseball hat.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).