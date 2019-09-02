Driver fatally strikes cyclist suspected of trying to break into cars in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Dramatic surveillance video shows an SUV fatally plowing down a cyclist in Brooklyn on Monday.

An NYPD spokeswoman said there’s more to the story. The cyclist allegedly tried to break into several vehicles before the fatal collision near Broadway and Flushing Avenue.

The driver of the SUV, who remained on the scene after his vehicle flipped, he owned one of the cars being broken into. The driver told police he confronted the cyclist.

Police said the cyclist apparently was trying to use a screwdriver to break into the SUV. When the confrontation happened, the cyclist tried to stab the driver, but missed and instead stabbed a woman who was with the driver.

The cyclist fled, and the SVU rammed him a few blocks later, while also damaging three other parked vehicles.