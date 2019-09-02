Some deaths in boat fire off California coast: fire official

LOS ANGELES — Firefighters say there were some deaths in a fire on a boat carrying dozens of people off the coast of Southern California.

The U.S. Coast Guard and firefighters responded early Monday to a fire on a dive boat near Santa Cruz Island.

The Daily Beast quoted Capt. Brian McGrath of the Ventura County Fire Department as saying that there were deaths. But McGrath said he could not give a number because the Coast Guard was still searching the water.

He said that five people had been rescued, one with a moderate injury. He said 34 people were still unaccounted for.

The Coast Guard in Los Angeles said earlier that more than 30 people were “in distress” aboard the boat.

Santa Cruz Island is off the coast of Santa Barbara.

The vessel was reported as being on fire. The a group of crew members has been rescued (one with minor injuries) and efforts continue to evacuate the remaining passengers. https://t.co/ojaSdUTHXd — USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) September 2, 2019

The Coast Guard and other agencies are responding.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.