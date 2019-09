Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION, NJ — Students head back to school Tuesday and many will start class with a new haircut compliments of the Boys & Girls Club.

The organization partnered with the local engineering group Titan Engineers to kickoff the first ever Back to School Buzzathon: a 10-hour haircut marathon where children from the community received free haircuts ahead of the first day of school

Andrew Ramos has more in the video above.