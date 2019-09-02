‘No threat’ determined after ‘absolute chaos’ at Newark Airport; travelers were told to evacuate

NEWARK, NJ —Investigators determined there was “no threat” at Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday night after a scene that was described as “absolute chaos.”
Scared travelers ran through the airport on Monday night after someone told them to evacuate, witnesses said on Twitter.
One person described it as the “most terrifying few minutes of my life.”
“Gate attendant yelled ‘evacuate’ and then the whole terminal ran for any exit possible. All ended up on the tarmac and police have detained one person,” Cody Bernstein tweeted.
“Being in terminal A at EWR about to board my flight when a flight attendant starts screaming evacuate,” Erin Fors tweeted. “Absolute chaos. Currently standing on an active tarmac. I just want to go home.”
David Lombardi described it as an “insane situation.”
“They just told us all to evacuate and whole terminal scattered,” he tweeted. “Bags left behind. I initially thought it was an active shooter. Maybe a bomb threat. Confusion and chaos.”
Some were outside on the runway.
The airport tweeted around 10:30 p.m. that there was no threat and all passengers and employees were being re-screened as a precaution.