FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — A 3-year-old boy was fatally struck by a vehicle in Queens on Monday, officials said.

He was with his mother near Virginia Street and Caffrey Avenue when he ran into the street and was hit, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

No arrests have been made and it’s not believed that there’s any criminality involved.

The boy’s name has not yet been released.

Police have not shared any information about the driver.