Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Brooklyn, Staten Island

23-year-old man gunned down in Bushwick

Posted 2:03 PM, September 2, 2019, by

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in Bushwick early on Monday, police said.

Daniel Collado was shot in the torso near Weirfield Avenue and Irving Avenue, officials said. He was rushed to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center just before 4 a.m. where he was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made.

Earlier Monday, a 50-year-old woman was fatally shot in Flatbush. She and a 45-year-old man were found with gunshot wounds to their torsos around 3 a.m. at Newkirk Avenue and Flatbush Avenue, police said. A 27-year-old man was also found with a stab wound to this torso.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.