23-year-old man gunned down in Bushwick

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in Bushwick early on Monday, police said.

Daniel Collado was shot in the torso near Weirfield Avenue and Irving Avenue, officials said. He was rushed to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center just before 4 a.m. where he was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made.

Earlier Monday, a 50-year-old woman was fatally shot in Flatbush. She and a 45-year-old man were found with gunshot wounds to their torsos around 3 a.m. at Newkirk Avenue and Flatbush Avenue, police said. A 27-year-old man was also found with a stab wound to this torso.

