1 dead, 2 critically injured in Brooklyn assault: police

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — One person was killed, and two others were critically injured during an assault in Brooklyn early Monday.

Police responded to a call of three people assaulted in the vicinity of Newkirk and Flatbush avenues around 3 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a 50-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man with gunshot wounds to their torsos. A 27-year-old man was also found with a stab wound to this torso, according to police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released, police said.

Both men were taken to the hospital in critical condition, cops said.

No arrests have been made.

The assault occurred about four miles away from the scene where a masked gunman and police were involved in a shootout in Brownsville.

Both incidents are not connected.