1 dead, 2 critically injured in Brooklyn assault: police

Posted 6:48 AM, September 2, 2019, by

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — One person was killed, and two others were critically injured during an assault in Brooklyn early Monday.

Police responded to a call of three people assaulted in the vicinity of Newkirk and Flatbush avenues around 3 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a 50-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man with gunshot wounds to their torsos. A 27-year-old man was also found with a stab wound to this torso, according to police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released, police said.

Both men were taken to the hospital in critical condition, cops said.

No arrests have been made.

The assault occurred about four miles away from the scene where a masked gunman and police were involved in a shootout in Brownsville.

Both incidents are not connected.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.