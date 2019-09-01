Man puts woman in chokehold and tries to rape her in Brooklyn: police

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police are on the hunt for a man they say attacked a woman and tried to rape her on a Brooklyn street early Saturday morning.

According to police, the 41-year-old woman was near Battery Avenue and 86th Street in Dyker Heights, around 1:20 a.m. when a man came from behind and put her in a chokehold.

While holding her the attempted to sexually assault the woman, but she was able to break free, authorities said.

The woman refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

The NYPD has released the below surveillance images of the man they’re looking for in connection to the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).