Man critically injured in Bronx hit-and-run

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — A 32-year-old man was critically injured in a Bronx hit-and-run on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The man was hit by a black Audi as he crossed Clay Avenue near East 170th Street, an NYPD spokesman said. He was not in a crosswalk.

Pedro Feliz heard the collision and ran over to help.

“I don’t see the car, I just saw the guy on the floor bleeding from the hair, the mouth, the nose, the head,” he said.

Feliz called 911.

“The people who hit and run, it’s not right,” he said. “They don’t value the life.”

Police have not released any surveillance images of the vehicle or of the driver.

