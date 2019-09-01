Intoxicated Long Island mom crashes into utility pole with daughter, four other children in car: police

DEER PARK, L.I. — A mother spent the night behind bars Saturday after driving while intoxicated and crashing her car into a utility pole on Long Island with her daughter and four other children in the car, police said.

Jacquelin Moore, 47, is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child after crashing her Mercedes Benz into a utility pole around 10:10 p.m. on Acorn Street, near Half Hollow Road in Deer Park, according to authorities.

Police said there were five children in the car, including Moore’s 13-year-old daughter who was uninjured.

A 16-year-old girl in the car was hospitalized and treated for minor injuries, while the three other children, a 7-year-old boy and two girls ages 12 and 15, were uninjured, authorities said.

Moore was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, officials said.